NZS Capital LLC Has $14.92 Million Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

NZS Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 55.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,516 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 122,139 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems comprises about 1.5% of NZS Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. NZS Capital LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $14,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,256,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,733,462,000 after buying an additional 119,239 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,453,000 after purchasing an additional 883,290 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,155,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,032,000 after purchasing an additional 56,368 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,103,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $772,862,000 after purchasing an additional 154,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,461,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,144,000 after purchasing an additional 852,450 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDNS. Bank of America upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.07.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $4,475,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 5,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.98, for a total value of $941,835.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,233 shares of company stock worth $24,098,405. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $151.23. 12,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,126. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.94. The company has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.16.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

