NZS Capital LLC Has $11.22 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

NZS Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,332 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. NZS Capital LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $11,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 109.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 82.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.93.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,749. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,447. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $263.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $226.40 and a one year high of $344.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

