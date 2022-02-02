NZS Capital LLC Buys 8,231 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

NZS Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares during the quarter. NZS Capital LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $7,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 149.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $128,154.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 3,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $175,138.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,010 shares of company stock valued at $423,792 over the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Europe reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $72.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.10.

Shares of PTON stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.66. The company had a trading volume of 217,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,543,557. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.81 and a 12-month high of $157.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.12 and a 200-day moving average of $74.12.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.