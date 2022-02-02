NYL Investors LLC Has $26.08 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

NYL Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 276,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.9% of NYL Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. NYL Investors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $26,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 146.7% in the third quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 244.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,371.4% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

VCIT traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $90.46. The company had a trading volume of 39,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,308,515. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.90. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $89.96 and a 52-week high of $96.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.176 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

