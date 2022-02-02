NYL Investors LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

NYL Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of NYL Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. NYL Investors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPAB. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 329,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after buying an additional 44,877 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 979,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,408,000 after purchasing an additional 66,062 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 65,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

SPAB stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,983. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.80. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $30.52.

