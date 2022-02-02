Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a growth of 53.5% from the December 31st total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $21.94. The stock had a trading volume of 90,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,131. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $20.91 and a twelve month high of $23.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.28.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.
About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund engages in the investment in taxable municipal securities. It also seeks enhanced portfolio value and total return. The company was founded on 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.