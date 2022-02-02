Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a growth of 53.5% from the December 31st total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $21.94. The stock had a trading volume of 90,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,131. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $20.91 and a twelve month high of $23.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.28.

Get Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 32.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 67,518 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 7.3% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 34,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 714,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,709,000 after purchasing an additional 19,725 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 5.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 11.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,907,000 after purchasing an additional 70,552 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund engages in the investment in taxable municipal securities. It also seeks enhanced portfolio value and total return. The company was founded on 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.