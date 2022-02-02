Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Gap Down to $14.85

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.85, but opened at $14.28. Nuvalent shares last traded at $14.27, with a volume of 406 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuvalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.51.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts expect that Nuvalent Inc will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the third quarter worth approximately $436,140,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter worth $77,302,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the third quarter worth $37,155,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at about $30,174,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at about $27,290,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

