Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,094,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,474 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $116,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. OTR Global raised Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.09.

NTNX stock opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.57.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Nutanix’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $128,640.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 190,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $5,794,917.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,579 shares of company stock valued at $8,442,786 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

