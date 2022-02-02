Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 22,121 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 678,068 shares.The stock last traded at $48.92 and had previously closed at $50.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NUS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $641.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.19 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $50,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 8,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

