Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) Shares Up 8.3%

Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) shot up 8.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.25 and last traded at $24.25. 1,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.40.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NRYYF. Cheuvreux raised Norway Royal Salmon AS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. DNB Markets raised Norway Royal Salmon AS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Pareto Securities raised Norway Royal Salmon AS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Norway Royal Salmon AS to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.13.

Norway Royal Salmon ASA produces, harvests, sells, and markets smolt and salmon products in Norway. The company offers fresh and frozen fish, round fish, fillet, portions, and smoked and marinated products. It also exports its products to 52 countries. Norway Royal Salmon ASA was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway.

