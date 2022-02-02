Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Short Interest Update

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,100 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the December 31st total of 202,500 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

In other Northwest Pipe news, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $29,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,913 shares of company stock worth $177,639. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWPX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,297,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the third quarter valued at about $1,522,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 142,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 57,526 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Northwest Pipe by 40.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after buying an additional 50,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 31.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 197,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after buying an additional 46,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NWPX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $29.55 on Wednesday. Northwest Pipe has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $38.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.69 million, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $84.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.50 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 5.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.