North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

North European Oil Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by 32.9% over the last three years.

Get North European Oil Royalty Trust alerts:

Shares of NRT traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.22. The company had a trading volume of 425 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,355. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.30 million, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.19. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 2,834.28% and a net margin of 86.42%. The business had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised North European Oil Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, insider Robert P. Adelman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $45,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About North European Oil Royalty Trust

North European Oil Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust, which engages in holding overriding royalty rights, covering gas and oil production in certain concessions and leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company was founded on September 10, 1975 and is headquartered in Keene, NJ.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.