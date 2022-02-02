Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Director David B. Kunin Purchases 995 Shares

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Director David B. Kunin purchased 995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $10,129.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSYS traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,845. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.97 million, a PE ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 1.32. Nortech Systems Incorporated has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $14.20.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.45 million for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSYS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nortech Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Nortech Systems by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 9,904 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Nortech Systems by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nortech Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

About Nortech Systems

Nortech Systems, Inc operates as an electronic manufacturing services company. The firm offers a full range of value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing services and support including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management and post-market services.

