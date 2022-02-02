Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Director David B. Kunin Purchases 995 Shares

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Director David B. Kunin purchased 995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $10,129.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:NSYS traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,845. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.97 million, a PE ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 1.32. Nortech Systems Incorporated has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $14.20.
Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.45 million for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nortech Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.
About Nortech Systems
Nortech Systems, Inc operates as an electronic manufacturing services company. The firm offers a full range of value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing services and support including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management and post-market services.
