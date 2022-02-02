Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the December 31st total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 273,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:NDLS traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.69. 208,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,073. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.34.

NDLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Benchmark started coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Noodles & Company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Noodles & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

