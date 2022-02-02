Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Nokia were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Nokia by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nokia by 13.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Nokia by 2.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Nokia by 3.7% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 59,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia by 16.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of -16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79. Nokia Co. has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.85.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOK. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.35.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

