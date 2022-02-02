Node Runners (NDR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $439,231.07

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last week, Node Runners has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Node Runners has a market cap of $439,231.07 and approximately $7,020.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Node Runners coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.87 or 0.00046229 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00044667 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00118616 BTC.

About Node Runners

NDR is a coin. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,577 coins. Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners . Node Runners’ official message board is noderunners.medium.com . Node Runners’ official website is noderunners.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

Buying and Selling Node Runners

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node Runners directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Node Runners should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Node Runners using one of the exchanges listed above.

