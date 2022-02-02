Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nobilis Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

HLTH stock opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. Nobilis Health has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $22.55.

Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $223.68 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Nobilis Health will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AR Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nobilis Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Nobilis Health during the 3rd quarter worth $591,000. Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new position in Nobilis Health during the 3rd quarter worth $59,289,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Nobilis Health during the 3rd quarter worth $8,858,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nobilis Health during the 3rd quarter worth $1,182,000.

About Nobilis Health

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

