NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Shares Gap Down to $16.19

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.19, but opened at $15.80. NGM Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $15.82, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

NGM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average is $19.79.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.90 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 157.90% and a negative return on equity of 34.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $273,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,165,350. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,860,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 360.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 54,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 42,695 shares during the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

