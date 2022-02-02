NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 8,888 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

NFJ Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,216 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,888 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.06% of First Republic Bank worth $20,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 15,848.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,294,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,070 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,308,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 187.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,508,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,146,000 after purchasing an additional 983,528 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,657,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 840,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,828,000 after purchasing an additional 425,024 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

NYSE FRC traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.37. 4,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,927. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.33 and its 200-day moving average is $201.98. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $147.34 and a 1 year high of $222.86. The company has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

FRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.14.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.