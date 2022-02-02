NFJ Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lowered its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,428 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $24,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 52.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 158.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $3.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,194. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $168.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.