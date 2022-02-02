NFJ Investment Group LLC Reduces Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

NFJ Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,843 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned 0.56% of Royal Gold worth $35,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 4.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 3.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Royal Gold by 69.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Royal Gold by 7.7% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $103.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $129.69. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $174.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 34.65%.

RGLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.47.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

