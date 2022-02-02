NFJ Investment Group LLC Purchases 1,144 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned 0.39% of Chemed worth $28,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Chemed by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Chemed by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

CHE traded down $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $467.71. 32,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,243. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $403.00 and a 1 year high of $539.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $495.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $477.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

In other news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total transaction of $266,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.30, for a total transaction of $151,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,919,425 over the last three months. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

