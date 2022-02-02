NFJ Investment Group LLC Has $42.77 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

NFJ Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 177,386 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 0.8% of NFJ Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $42,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 878,906 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $211,913,000 after buying an additional 337,406 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD opened at $258.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $193.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $259.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.18.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.