NFJ Investment Group LLC Decreases Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,574 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $31,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

ROP traded up $11.45 on Wednesday, reaching $453.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,706. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $464.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $472.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.23 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total value of $234,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

