NFJ Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 742,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,983 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.4% of NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $121,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,658,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,597,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810,319 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $593,484,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,490,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,530 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 165.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,522,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,771 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,584,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,407 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $150.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $445.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $131.22 and a twelve month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $197.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

