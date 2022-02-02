NFJ Investment Group LLC Acquires 240,583 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 240,583 shares during the quarter. Global Payments accounts for about 1.1% of NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Global Payments worth $56,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Global Payments by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Global Payments by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 209,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 30,172 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Global Payments by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

GPN stock opened at $151.10 on Wednesday. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.09 and its 200-day moving average is $151.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total value of $74,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $205,885 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research raised Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.81.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

