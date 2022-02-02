NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,767 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 116.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,140,723 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $468,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,086 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 329.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,033,101 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $231,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,206 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 12.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,826 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $156,101,000 after acquiring an additional 234,090 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 34.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,542 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $65,863,000 after acquiring an additional 220,788 shares during the period. Finally, Inherent Group LP grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 184.1% during the second quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 223,331 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $17,054,000 after acquiring an additional 144,713 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $75.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.85.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.43). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.7075 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.38%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

