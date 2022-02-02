NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 525,100 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the December 31st total of 383,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 656.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NXDCF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.15. 778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,554. NEXTDC has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average of $8.96.

Get NEXTDC alerts:

About NEXTDC

NEXTDC Limited provides data center outsourcing solutions, connectivity services, and infrastructure management software in Australia. The company offers cloud connectivity for organizations; data center-as-a-service solutions; universal connectivity solutions; cloud center ecosystems; data-center infrastructure management; and intelligent service management services.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for NEXTDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXTDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.