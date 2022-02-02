Next Century Growth Investors LLC Decreases Stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC lessened its position in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,103 shares during the period. Silk Road Medical makes up about 2.3% of Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $26,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $1,141,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 73,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,305,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,833,000 after purchasing an additional 21,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,737,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,600,000 after purchasing an additional 72,363 shares during the last quarter.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $418,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 18,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $915,968.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,247,469. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK traded down $1.57 on Wednesday, hitting $31.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,456. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.19. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1 year low of $28.71 and a 1 year high of $67.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 52.81% and a negative net margin of 54.99%. The company had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SILK. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Silk Road Medical Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

