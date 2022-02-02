Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Nexi from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nexi in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Nexi from €20.60 ($23.15) to €18.00 ($20.22) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Get Nexi alerts:

OTCMKTS NEXXY traded up $1.28 on Wednesday, reaching $15.52. The company had a trading volume of 38,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,182. Nexi has a 12 month low of $13.96 and a 12 month high of $23.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.13.

Nexi SpA provides payment technology solutions which enable banks, merchants, and consumers to make and receive digital payments. It operates through the following business units: Merchant Services and Solutions; Digital Payments and Cards; Digital Banking Services; and Other Services. The Merchant Services and Solutions unit supplies merchants with the necessary infrastructure to enable digital payment acceptance and execute card payments on behalf of the merchant.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Nexi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.