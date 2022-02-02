Newscrypto Trading Down 10.8% Over Last 7 Days (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000585 BTC on major exchanges. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $32.95 million and $8.59 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00051441 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,679.53 or 0.07155085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00058574 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,431.55 or 0.99952422 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00055162 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

