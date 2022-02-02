NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $216,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) by 95.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,458 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 159,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,612,000 after acquiring an additional 17,521 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 300.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RCD opened at $145.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.00. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $124.32 and a 1-year high of $161.48.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

