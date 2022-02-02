NevaCoin (NEVA) Price Tops $0.0092 on Top Exchanges

NevaCoin (CURRENCY:NEVA) traded down 34.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One NevaCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NevaCoin has traded 34.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. NevaCoin has a market cap of $50,222.03 and approximately $30.00 worth of NevaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005738 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

NevaCoin Coin Profile

NevaCoin (NEVA) uses the hashing algorithm. NevaCoin’s total supply is 5,431,630 coins. NevaCoin’s official Twitter account is @nevacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NevaCoin is nevacoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “NevaCoin is the first cryptocurrency to be created as a gift, it is a PoW/PoS Hybrid coin with a long Proof of Work period that will last pproximately 15 years. NEVA uses the Blake2s algorithm and provides an easy one-click miner incorporated in the wallet . “

NevaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NevaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NevaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NevaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

