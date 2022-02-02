Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,355,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,241 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $130,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $123.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.88.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $79.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.74. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.88 and a fifty-two week high of $119.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $2,416,743.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $1,116,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,865,138. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

