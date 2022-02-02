Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 649 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $457.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $560.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $583.12. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $351.46 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,742 shares of company stock worth $11,391,796. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $710.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $690.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $541.94.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

