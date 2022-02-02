Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nestle is the world’s #1 food company and the world leader in coffee (Nescafe), mineral water (Perrier), and ophthalmology products. Among its more than 8,500 products are Alpo dog food, Baby Ruth and Butterfinger candy bars, Carnation evaporated and condensed milk, Coffee-Mate coffee creamer, Kix breakfast cereals, Nestle Quik chocolate drink mix, Stouffer’s frozen dinners, and Toll House morsels. “

Get Nestlé alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 140 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Nestlé stock opened at $129.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.70 and its 200 day moving average is $128.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Nestlé has a 52-week low of $104.50 and a 52-week high of $141.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSRGY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nestlé by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 90.4% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nestlé in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nestlé (NSRGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.