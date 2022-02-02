Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Shares Down 4.4%

Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF)’s stock price dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.92 and last traded at $38.92. Approximately 650 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.71.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.74.

Neoen Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NOSPF)

Neoen SA, an independent renewable energy production company, engages in the design, development, finance, construction project management, and operation of renewable energy power plants. The company operates solar, wind, and energy storage plants. It operates in Argentina, Ecuador, El Salvador, Jamaica, Mexico, the United States, Finland, France, Ireland, Mozambique, Portugal, Zambia, Sweden, Croatia, and Australia.

