Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Navient in a report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Navient’s FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($1.30). Navient had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Navient’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NAVI. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Navient from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navient has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.78.

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $17.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.84. The company has a quick ratio of 27.93, a current ratio of 30.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56. Navient has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $23.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 23.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,782,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $189,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,585 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Navient by 536.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,683,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,210,000 after buying an additional 1,418,986 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Navient by 224.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,642,000 after purchasing an additional 774,347 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Navient in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,531,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Navient by 399.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 491,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 392,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

