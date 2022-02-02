Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NGVC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has set its FY 2022 guidance at $0.750-$0.870 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $272.65 million during the quarter.

Shares of NGVC stock opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.87. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $18.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.94 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $920,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 112.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 48,901 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 175.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 46,663 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. Its products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household, and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

