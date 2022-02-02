Natixis Investment Managers International Takes $15.22 Million Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 106,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $15,218,000. Crocs accounts for about 0.9% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 37.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Crocs by 74.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.13, for a total value of $531,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total transaction of $1,801,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Crocs stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.05. 10,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,215,556. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.30. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.34 and a twelve month high of $183.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley cut their target price on Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Crocs from $157.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.78.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

