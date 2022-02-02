Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 465 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Natixis Investment Managers International reduced its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTS. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter worth $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 37.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WTS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of WTS traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.08. 920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,684. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.10. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.44 and a 12 month high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.53 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $496,201.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total value of $1,568,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,836. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

