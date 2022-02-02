Natixis Investment Managers International Cuts Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Natixis Investment Managers International trimmed its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,917 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,800 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HBAN. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 62.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 180.0% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

HBAN stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $15.52. The company had a trading volume of 152,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,281,594. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.51. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.69.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 67,826 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $1,088,607.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,245 shares of company stock worth $1,991,050. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

