Natixis Investment Managers International Boosts Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 754,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,164 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 3.4% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $59,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Amundi purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $275,150,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in NextEra Energy by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,041,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $396,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,586 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,124,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,616 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in NextEra Energy by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,201,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $644,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,955 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,903,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.41. 103,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,423,306. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.06. The company has a market cap of $151.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 and have sold 101,448 shares valued at $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

