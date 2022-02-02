National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) and Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Head to Head Comparison

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) and Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares National Instruments and Expensify’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Instruments $1.47 billion 3.75 $89.32 million $0.66 63.36 Expensify $88.07 million 20.88 -$1.71 million N/A N/A

National Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than Expensify.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for National Instruments and Expensify, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Instruments 0 1 4 0 2.80 Expensify 0 1 5 0 2.83

National Instruments currently has a consensus target price of $49.20, suggesting a potential upside of 17.65%. Expensify has a consensus target price of $44.33, suggesting a potential upside of 62.81%. Given Expensify’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Expensify is more favorable than National Instruments.

Profitability

This table compares National Instruments and Expensify’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Instruments 6.08% 14.67% 9.46% Expensify N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.1% of National Instruments shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of National Instruments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

National Instruments beats Expensify on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments. The company was founded by Jeffrey L. Kodosky and James J. Truchard in May 1976 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify Inc. is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc. is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

