National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in National Instruments by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,932,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,510,000 after purchasing an additional 113,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in National Instruments by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,382,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,994,000 after purchasing an additional 282,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in National Instruments by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,882,000 after purchasing an additional 780,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in National Instruments by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,257,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,457,000 after purchasing an additional 186,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in National Instruments by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,697,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,791,000 after purchasing an additional 12,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NATI shares. Susquehanna upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $41.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.09. National Instruments Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.10 and a fifty-two week high of $47.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 62.91 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.14.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $420.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.42 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.64%.

In other National Instruments news, Director Michael E. Mcgrath acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $82,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,007 shares of company stock worth $727,468. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

