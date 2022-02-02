National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Bought by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P owned about 0.17% of National Energy Services Reunited worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 20.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,858,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,240,000 after buying an additional 829,253 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 466.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 72,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 59,363 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 28.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 71,469 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 28.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,068,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after buying an additional 238,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Institutional investors own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

NESR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NESR opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $217.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

National Energy Services Reunited Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

