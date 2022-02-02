National Bankshares Cuts Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Price Target to $13.00

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at National Bankshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 51.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lion Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lion Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

NYSE:LEV traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.57. 37,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,949. Lion Electric has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $28.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.66.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $11.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lion Electric will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Lion Electric during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the third quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lion Electric during the third quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

