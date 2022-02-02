National Bankshares Cuts Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Price Target to $13.00

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at National Bankshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 51.69% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lion Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lion Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.
NYSE:LEV traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.57. 37,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,949. Lion Electric has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $28.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.66.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Lion Electric during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the third quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lion Electric during the third quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Lion Electric Company Profile
The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.
