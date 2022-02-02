National Bank Financial Comments on Canadian Tire Co., Limited’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:CTC)

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Tire in a research note issued on Sunday, January 30th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.32.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Tire in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

TSE:CTC opened at C$318.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$324.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$288.51. Canadian Tire has a 52-week low of C$192.00 and a 52-week high of C$365.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.34 billion and a PE ratio of 17.60.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$4.25 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.93 billion.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

