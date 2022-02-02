Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stake Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,090,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $121,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 148.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the third quarter worth $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

In related news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,151 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $289,860.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Herm Rosenman sold 44,503 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $1,307,053.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,463 shares of company stock worth $11,285,413. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on NTRA. Cowen began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Natera to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $72.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.65 and its 200-day moving average is $102.59. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.02 and a 52-week high of $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.96.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.96 EPS for the current year.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.