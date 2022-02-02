Nabox Price Hits $0.0000 (NABOX)

Nabox (CURRENCY:NABOX) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Nabox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Nabox has a market cap of $5.31 million and $1.49 million worth of Nabox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nabox has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00050984 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,679.77 or 0.07228347 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00058338 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,036.20 or 0.99900726 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00054494 BTC.

Nabox Coin Profile

Nabox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,316,904,620 coins. Nabox’s official Twitter account is @naboxwallet

Nabox Coin Trading

